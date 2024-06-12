Isaiah Bolden’s rookie season ended before it even began, putting his potential to become a contributor in New England into question.

The Patriots could rely on him as a sophomore, though.

Bolden performed fairly well in his first preseason, looking as if he could eventually become a contributor before he was involved in a nasty collision during a preseason matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots were forced place him on season-ending injured reserve in August, and although there hasn’t been much talk of him since, he was always working toward this summer.

“I was in meetings all throughout the year last year,” Bolden said Monday, per team-provided video. “I was in tune with everything. It wasn’t really about preparation. I was working out, as well, so it was just staying in tune with everything, staying on track.”

Story continues below advertisement

New England is finally back on the field, which means Bolden has an opportunity to get back in the fold. His ability to become a contributor might not have passed by, either.

“He’s one of those guys that we need to take a step forward,” Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Monday, per team-provided transcript. “He’s one of our fastest guys on the team. He should be a demon on special teams and obviously has some defensive capabilities, so I’m excited to see him, especially when we put the pads on. Anytime you have a bigger corner like that, you know, it’s kind of hard to really tell in a non-contact camp.”

Bolden is the biggest cornerback on the roster, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 205 pounds. He has the look of a traditional outside cornerback, but he’s spent the majority of his time in the slot. The Patriots have an explanation for that, though versatility seems to be part of his game.

“We don’t have some of our slot corners practicing at this current time, they’re getting over something,” Mayo explained. “I think it’s been a good experience for him to get inside, but at the same time, I still see him more of a perimeter corner.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not a crazy adjustment,” Bolden said. “I played slot in college. I can play inside, outside, pretty much wherever they have me at. I’m just enjoying playing around all the DBs, all the guys.”

Christian Gonzalez is on track to be the No. 1 corner, but depth behind him is certainly a question. Alex Austin is another second-year player who looks primed to take a step, but he’s no sure thing. Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones are both at their best in the slot. Shaun Wade and Marco Wilson are complete questions, as are Kaleb Ford-Dement, Azizi Hearn and Mikey Victor.

Bolden has an opportunity to jump a few of those names and find his way onto the field early on, perhaps as a defensive contributor. He’s come a long way since the last time he was seen on the field.