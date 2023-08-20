The news on Isaiah Bolden continues to trend in a positive direction.

The Patriots cornerback was carted off the field in Green Bay on Saturday night after suffering an apparent head injury during New England’s preseason game against the Packers. Bolden, a seventh-round rookie, was attempting to tackle receiver Malik Heath but his helmet made contact with teammate Calvin Munson. The game was suspended with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after Bolden was carted off Lambeau Field.

The Patriots on Sunday morning offered another update on Bolden, who spent the night in a Green Bay hospital with movement in all extremities. They revealed the 23-year-old was released from a hospital and will travel home with the team.

Additionally, New England canceled next week’s scheduled joint practices in Tennessee with the Titans.

Here’s the full statement:

“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers. Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital. Due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending to last night’s game, the Patriots will return to Foxborough today. The joint practices that were scheduled with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday are canceled. The team will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Nashville on Thursday for Friday night’s game.”

Players on both sides spoke about Bolden after Saturday’s game, with all voicing support for the Jackson State product. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones revealed his personal history with Bolden, whom he described as an “ultimate competitor.”

Additionally, Matthew Slater praised Bill Belichick for his handling of the situation. Slater said it was one of his “proudest moments” as a member of the Patriots.

Follow NESN.com for additional updates on Bolden and the Patriots as they become available.