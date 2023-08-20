The Patriots and Green Bay Packers agreed to suspend their preseason game with 10:29 remaining after New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field.

Bolden sustained an apparent head/neck injury when he collided with Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson in pass coverage during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field. He remained down on the field, motionless, for several minutes before being loaded onto a stretcher and placed on a cart.

The entire Patriots team left the sideline to attend to Bolden while he received on-field medical attention. During this process, Bill Belichick conferred with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, longtime New England captain Matthew Slater and referee John Hussey.

As the cart carrying Bolden left the field, Hussey announced that the teams had decided not to play the remainder of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

“The game is over,” Hussey said.

Shortly thereafter, the Patriots released an update on Bolden’s condition. They did not specify the nature of his injury but said he “had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Jackson State. He is fighting for a roster spot in a young cornerback room and saw a heavy workload Saturday night, entering the game late in the first quarter and playing into the fourth.

New England, which led 21-17 when the game was called off, is scheduled to fly straight to Tennessee for a set of joint practices with the Titans ahead of next Friday’s preseason finale.