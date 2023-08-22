FOXBORO, Mass. — Isaiah Bolden is in concussion protocol.

Bill Belichick confirmed the rookie cornerback’s injury status during a news conference before Tuesday’s practice in New England.

Bolden was hospitalized in Green Bay on Saturday after his helmet collided with teammate Calvin Munson late in the Patriots’ abbreviated preseason win over the Packers. The Patriots the next day canceled their planned joint practices with the Titans in Tennessee, instead returning home to practice in Foxboro.

Belichick revealed the news a day after saying Bolden was in “good spirits” over the weekend. New England’s head coach also said the 23-year-old has “a lot of support” with the Patriots.

Obviously, Bolden wasn’t on the field for Tuesday’s practice. The seventh-round pick must clear concussion protocol before returning to the field.

The Patriots will practice again Wednesday before traveling Thursday to Tennessee, where they’ll play the Titans on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.