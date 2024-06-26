The Bruins will enter the 2024-25 NHL season with a new goalie situation.

The Jeremy Swayman-Linus Ullmark tandem in Boston is no more, as the Black and Gold traded the latter to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. Ullmark played three seasons on Causeway Street, where he won the Vezina Trophy in the Bruins’ historic 2022-23 campaign.

Not only was Ullmark a fan favorite in Boston, but he also was beloved by his B’s teammates. Pat Maroon made as much clear Tuesday when he commented on the farewell post Ullmark shared to Instagram.

“It was short but it was a pleasure brotha,” Maroon told Ullmark. “Good luck with your new team! They are getting a good one.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ullmark responded to his now-former teammate, noting how Maroon’s message “meant a lot” as he embarks on the new chapter of his playing career.

Of course, there’s a chance that Maroon, like Ullmark, trades a Black and Gold sweater for new threads in the upcoming season. The three-time Stanley Cup champion is bound for NHL free agency, which officially begins July 1.

Last month, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged health will be “paramount” when the club makes a decision on the 36-year-old forward.