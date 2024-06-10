Rhamondre Stevenson enters this season on the final year of his contract, but the Patriots running back might not have to worry about his future for too long.

The 26-year-old told reporters Monday on the first day of minicamp that he’s “pretty close” to signing a contract extension, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. The fourth-year back added he’s letting his agent handle things with the New England front office and only wanted important updates from the talks.

Head coach Jerod Mayo affirmed Stevenson’s status as starting running back and hoped he would stay with the Patriots.

“I will say this about Rhamondre. I think he’s one of the better backs in the league, it’s no doubt about it.” Mayo told reporters, per team transcript. “I think over the last few years, it’s been kind of tough on him, as far as getting started. So, I’m excited to see what he does this season. And look, he’s earned everything that he gets. He is our starting running back and hopefully we do get something done.”

Mayo revealed Stevenson lost weight over the offseason and believes that should help him. The running back is coming off a season-ending injury after he suffered a high ankle sprain last season.

New England retained multiple players this offseason, and all eyes will be on whether deals can be reached with Stevenson and Matthew Judon, who did participate in minicamp Monday.