Pat Maroon’s time with the Bruins wasn’t long, but he made an impact on the fan base.

Boston acquired the three-time Stanley Cup champion before the NHL trade deadline, but the 36-year-old did not play for the Black and Gold until the final two games of the regular season.

Maroon’s impact was felt in the Stanley Cup playoffs when he checked Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren into the Boston bench in Game 1 of the first round. The veteran’s presence as a leader throughout the postseason also was felt and endeared him to fans.

That impact will be felt in the Chicago Blackhawks locker room next season as Maroon signed a one-year contract with the Original Six franchise on the first day of free agency Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Super pumped to put the Hawks jersey on,” Maroon wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Maroon also had a message for the Bruns when he wrote, “Thank you Boston,” on a team post that wished the forward luck in his future endeavors.

Boston had other free agents leave for the Vancouver Canucks, headlined by Jake DeBrusk signing a seven-year deal. Their first games against the Bruins will be memorable ones to watch next season.