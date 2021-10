Make Your NASCAR South Point 400 Picks At NESN Games To Win You can get involved in all the action by Logan Mullen September 21 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are down to 12, but you also have a chance to win thanks to NESN Games.

The Round of 12 begins with Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NESN’s gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive game for Sunday’s race.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!