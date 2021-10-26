MLB Futures Bets: Why I’m Not Hedging Braves World Series Wager The right futures bet gives you options down the road by Sam Panayotovich 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Back in March, I placed a futures bet on the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series.

A futures bet is a long-term wager that revolves around a team’s odds to win a division, league or championship in a given season. The bolder the wager, the bigger the payout. Atlanta was +1400 to win it all at most American sportsbooks, so a $100 bet would win $1,400 and pay out $1,500.

The Braves made it all the way to Game 7 of the 2020 Fall Classic before falling to the eventual world champion Los Angeles Dodgers. I loved the way that Braves team competed, thought they made the right offseason moves and believed they would have every chance to be contenders again.

🐔⚾️ Braves +1400



Most of you can get 14-1 — if you’re in Vegas obviously go get the 18.



+600 WynnBET

+1000 DraftKings/FanDuel

+1100 PointsBet

+1200 Circa

+1400 William Hill

+1600 Westgate

+1800 South Point



Always be shopping.



(95-79, +9.4) — Chicken Dinner (@chickenxdinner) March 6, 2021

Luckily for me, the Braves (+120) will meet the Houston Astros (-140) for all the marbles. And now that Atlanta is four wins away from the Commissioner’s Trophy, I have three options:

Option one is to hedge my bet and guarantee a profit. Let’s take the potential $1,400 pot from the aforementioned $100 Braves futures wager. I could bet $490 on the Astros series price (-140) to win $350 and net $250 if Houston wins the World Series.

($350 Astros win – $100 Braves preseason bet = $250 profit)

If the Braves win, the profit is $910 after the hedge.

($1,400 Braves future – $490 Astros hedge = $910 profit)

Hedging isn’t for everybody, but it guarantees that you walk away with something.

Option two is to sell the ticket on PropSwap. It’s an online marketplace where you can buy and sell legal sports bets. I’ve used PropSwap multiple times and love the flexibility it provides. You post your ticket on the site and essentially set up an auction amongst fellow users.

Option three is to let it ride — and that’s where I’m at.

You’ve got to beat the champs to be the champs and I’m feeling extra confident after the Braves dispatched the Dodgers in six games over the weekend. I believe in Atlanta’s bats and bullpen and think Freddie Freeman, Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley and Adam Duvall will slug this team to a title.

A great futures bet gives you maneuverability to get creative if need be. But I’ve come too far with this team over a roller coaster season that included an injury to superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. So there will be no hedge on my end.

Let’s go Braves!