NBA Betting Preview: Futures, Win Totals, Pick For Eastern Conference

The NBA is almost back, and the Eastern Conference yet again is a force to be reckoned with.

Like last season, it’s hard to bet against the Brooklyn Nets no matter how the situation plays out with Kyrie Irving. At the end of the day, Kevin Durant still is the best player in the world and James Harden isn’t a bad sidekick.

But the reality is, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks probably make sure anyone trying to make it to the Finals has to go through them first. And with the offseason the Miami Heat just had, the competition is fierce.

Here is the outlook for the East, with betting odds from DraftKings SportsBook:

EASTERN CONFERENCE WINNER

Brooklyn Nets +100

Milwaukee Bucks +390

Philadelphia 76ers +750

Miami Heat +900

Atlanta Hawks +1500

Boston Celtics +1800

Chicago Bulls +2800

New York Knicks +4000

Indiana Pacers +4000

Charlotte Hornets +8000

Toronto Raptors +10000

Washington Wizards +10000

Detroit Pistons +30000

Cleveland Cavaliers +30000

Orlando Magic +30000

REGULAR SEASON MVP

Kevin Durant +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo +800

Joel Embiid +800

James Harden +2000

Trae Young +2000

Jayson Tatum +3000

Jimmy Butler +5500

Bradley Beal +6000

REGULAR SEASON WINS

Atlanta Hawks over/under 46.5 (-120)

Brooklyn Nets over/under 55.5 (-115)

Boston Celtics over/under 46.5 (-115)

Charlotte Hornets over/under 38.5 (-115)

Chicago Bulls over/under 43.5 (-120)

Cleveland Cavaliers over/under 27.5 (-115)

Detroit Pistons over/under 25.5 (-110)

Indiana Pacers over/under 42.5 (-115)

Miami Heat over/under 48.5 (-115)

Milwaukee Bucks over/under (-115)

New York Knicks over/under 42.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic over/under 22.5 (-120)

Philadelphia 76ers over/under 50.5 (-115)

Toronto Raptors over/under 35.5 (-130)

Washington Wizards over/under 33.5 (-125)

PICK: Chicago Bulls OVER 43.5 wins

The Bulls’ win total stands out to us after the incredibly productive free agency, draft and offseason they had. Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Zach Lavine make for a really balanced team when looking at their inside, outside and midrange shooting, athleticism, and potential post play. After a successful rookie season, Pat Williams should continue to make strides. A $120 bet on Chicago to win more than 43.5 games this season would pay out $100. You could say we’re bullish.