Martellus Bennett Rips N’Keal Harry For Gaffe In Patriots-Cowboys Game

Those looking to make a wager have plenty of options entering Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.

And if you’re not confident with some of the massive point spreads, or maybe you’re not willing to gamble on the total, there are many other intriguing ways to place a bet Sunday.

Here are six propositional bets, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, you may want to consider:

Kansas City Chiefs -1 first quarter spread +105

This feels like a little disrespectful to Kansas City, no? Yes, the Chiefs defense is absolutely horrendous, and Patrick Mahomes has looked far more pedestrian than we’re used to seeing. But this matchup against the Tennessee Titans feels like the perfect get-right spot. The Titans, after all, give the Chiefs a run for their money when it comes to terrible defensive play and Mahomes and Co. still have as good of a quick-strike offense as any in the league. A mere one-point spread after 15 minutes is very enticing.

Kyler Murray + DeAndre Hopkins Over 1.5 combine rushing and receiving touchdowns +125

The Cardinals have a matchup with the Texans on Sunday, and based on how Hopkins has spoken since departing Houston, he’s going to feel some sort of way entering the contest. Would it really be that surprising to see Hopkins pull down a pair of receiving touchdowns from Murray? On top of that, the dual-threat Murray will have the matchup against a Houston defense that ranks last in rushing touchdowns allowed (11 in six games). This is a prop bet we could see hitting in a variety of ways.

Davante Adams + Aaron Jones Over 199.5 rushing and receiving yards +105

The Washington Football Team’s defense has been extremely underwhelming this season. Washington is dead last in yards allowed through the air and 19th in rushing yards allowed. This should be a matchup Adams, specifically, feasts on. The All-Pro wideout, after all, would have exceeded this prop himself in Week 5 and has recorded 120 receiving yards or more in three of the six games this season. Jones, on the other hand, has compiled 96 yards or more in each of his past five games.

Carolina Panthers -1 first quarter spread +125

The Panthers are going up against a New York Giants team that is completely decimated by injuries, especially on the offensive side of the football. So do we really think the 1-5 Giants, who are definitely without Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney (with plenty more questionable), are going to come out firing? The Giants, after all, are have scored the fourth-fewest first-quarter points in the NFL. It feels like a great first-quarter spot for the Panthers, despite the fact they’re playing on the road.

Cordarrelle Patterson Over 80.5 total yards -115

Patterson and the Falcons will go up against a terrible Dolphins defense in Week 7 — Miami is 29th against the pass and 32nd against the run in regards to yards allowed. Patterson has easily eclipsed 80.5 total yards in each of his last three games — 102 vs. Giants in Week 3, 116 vs. Washington in Week 4, 114 vs. Jets in Week 5 — and continues to see an uptick in touches. It should be another day for the player who can do a variety of things for an offense.

Chase Edmonds Over 7.5 rushing attempts +105

Yes, another Cardinals bet. But that’s how we feel about their Week 7 game against the Texans. There’s no debating Arizona is going to roll over Houston. The thing is, though, Arizona also will be playing the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” four days later. So while the Cardinals likely will get up big, chances are they won’t want to put too much on the plate of Murray — and maybe the same can be said for running back James Conner? Edmonds, therefore, could be the benefactor as the Cardinals look to keep the clock ticking and stay unbeaten with a bigger game on the Week 8 slate. It’s also worthy to note that Edmonds, a dual-threat running back, saw eight or more rushes in each of his first four games.