NFL Survivor League: Three Teams To Pick (And Avoid) Entering Week 7 The Cardinals are perhaps the lock of the week in a slate with many of them by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

We acknowledged last week how, especially over the course of 18 regular-season weeks, there will be a handful of crapshoots for NFL survivor league players. It was the case for Week 6, but it will not be the case in Week 7.

Instead, there are three home teams that are favored by 12 points or more, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. There is also a team like the New England Patriots, who present Week 7 value given the fact they’re hosting the New York Jets, but probably won’t be a team frequently on the mind of survivor leaguers.

All three of our recommended teams in Week 6, including our choice of the Indianapolis Colts, earned wins. One of the teams we recommended to avoid (Cleveland Browns) lost while another (Minnesota Vikings) pulled out an overtime win. The Baltimore Ravens, well, their rout of the Los Angeles Chargers certainly was unforeseen.

Anyway, we’re on to Week 7. Of note, all betting odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three teams to pick:

Arizona Cardinals (-17.5, -1500 moneyline)

Opponent: vs. Houston Texans

This rivals the Week 4 selection of the Buffalo Bills over the Texans as arguably the pick of the season, as it’s the biggest spread of the campaign thus far. It’s an absolute no-doubter and the lock of the week in a slate that should feature a number of them. The unbeaten Cardinals definitely are a team you’re going to want to use this season. After this Week 7 contest, their next no-doubter may not be until mid-December against the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles Rams (-15.5, -1125)

Opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff will both go against their former teams, but we can’t imagine it will turn out to be much of a revenge game for the latter, who was shipped out of town to a worse situation. We had the Rams as one of our teams to choose last week, and they’ll be back next week, as well. LA should have no problem with the lowly Lions, who haven’t held a lead at any point this season. It’s fair to note the Rams do have the Texans in Week 8, though.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12, -600)

Opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

We keep passing the Buc (see what we did there?), but playing at home against the Bears this Sunday is another tempting spot to use Tom Brady & Co. Tampa Bay does have plenty of enticing games to follow, however, with the Washington Football Team (Week 10), New York Giants (Week 11) and Jets (Week 17) on deck.

Honorable mentions: (-7.5) Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team; (-6.5) New England Patriots vs. New York Jets

Three teams to avoid:

Cleveland Browns (-1, -115)

Opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Cleveland is somewhat of a Week 7 wild card given the fact the Browns are dealing with a number of injuries: Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, etc. Playing on a short week on “Thursday Night Football” feels like a spot you may want to fade the Browns. Like all selections in a survivor league, it’ll be important to pick the Browns, a middling 3-3 team, in the right spot — perhaps the Lions at home in Week 11?

Kansas City Chiefs (-5, -220)

Opponent: at Tennessee Titans

It’s really hard to trust the Chiefs right now with Patrick Mahomes appearing more pedestrian than we’re used to. The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off what could prove to be a momentum-building win against the Bills, who smacked the Chiefs not long ago if you believe in that sort of transitive property. Next week against the Giants should be a better time to use Kansas City.

San Francisco 49ers (-4.5, -200)

Opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Perhaps the biggest thing the 49ers have working for them is the fact they’re coming off an early bye week, but it’s just another example of not being the best spot. The Colts are better than their 2-4 record indicates and the 49ers have much more favorable matchups down the road including Week 11 (Jaguars) and Week 16 (Texans).

Honorable mention: (-3) Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Week 7 pick? Arizona Cardinals

Record: 5-1

Teams used: San Francisco 49ers (Week 1), Cleveland Browns (Week 2), Denver Broncos (Week 3), New Orleans Saints (Week 4), Dallas Cowboys (Week 5), Indianapolis Colts (Week 6)