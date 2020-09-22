These Three Bruins Players Received Votes For NHL’s Norris Trophy

The 2020 NHL Awards were given out on Monday, recognizing players for excellence on the ice for the shortened season.

When it came to the James Norris Memorial Trophy, given to the greatest all-around defensemen in the league, Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators earned the honor.

But the names of three Boston Bruins defensemen were thrown around in consideration.

Charlie McAvoy finished 10th in voting with 14 points. Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug were both tied for 19th with one point apiece.

Esa Lindell finished 11, Miro Heiskanen finished 12th in Norris voting pic.twitter.com/b8kMozpYaE — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) September 21, 2020

University of Massachusetts product Cale Makar, recipient of the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, came in at No. 9 with 23 points.

Goalie Tuukka Rask was runner-up to former UMass Lowell netminder Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnepeg Jets for the Vezina Trophy.

