Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Chargers Matchup Damien Harris is a must-start by Dakota Randall 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

From a fantasy football (and reality) perspective, the New England Patriots are coming off their most productive game of the 2021 NFL season.

But will they keep it rolling against the Chargers? Will there be similar matchups to exploit for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles?

Ahead of the Week 8 contest, we came up with the Patriots players you should start, and those you should sit, on your fantasy teams.

Let’s get into it:

START

Damien Harris, RB

The third-year back is a must-start this weekend.

The Chargers feature arguably the worst run defense in the NFL, while Harris has rushed for 100 yards in back-to-back games and has four touchdowns over his last three contests. Plus, New England’s offensive line seemingly has settled down and now is playing great football. Expect a huge day from Harris.

Mac Jones, QB

Jones provided an uneven performance last weekend against the New York Jets, but the rookie nevertheless enjoyed his first 300-yard game while also throwing two touchdown passes for the third time in three games. With the chance of this game turning into a shootout, Jones makes for a solid fantasy play.

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry hasn’t put up huge yardage totals in his first season with the Patriots, but the star tight end has found the end zone in each of his last four games. At such a shallow fantasy position, what else could you ask for?

SIT

Defense/ST

We’re tempted to start this unit, solely because of the Chargers’ awful special teams. Remember: The Patriots dominated Los Angeles on special teams last season, including a blocked field goal returned for a score and Gunner Olszewski’s punt return for a touchdown, among other things. However, it’s hard to trust New England’s iffy secondary against a Justin Herbert-let passing attack.

Nelson Agholor, WR

Agholor last week scored his first touchdown since the season opener, but it was on a trick play pass from Kendrick Bourne. The veteran receiver also hasn’t topped 55 receiving yards since Week 1. Agholor is a good player, but he still is finding his way in the Patriots offense.

Other running backs

Two weeks ago, it was Rhamondre Stevenson handling primary backup duties. Last week, it was Brandon Bolden catching a bunch of passes with J.J. Taylor adding two touchdowns on the ground. It’s hard to predict how the Patriots will manage their backfield on a weekly basis, making anyone but Harris a risky play.