Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday, November 26

A packed 12-game slate is on the horizon this Friday in the NBA, and we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

RJ Barrett Under 14.5 Points (-102)

After a strong start to the season, New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett has slowed down a bit in his scoring production over the past few weeks. The third-year player is just 1-7 to the over at this number in his previous eight games. It’s been a struggle for him to put the ball in the bucket, and it’s hard to see why he is set to such a lofty total in this one. In those previous eight outings, Barrett has shot just 30.5 percent from the field. Until he can prove himself to be a consistent scorer, the under should hold some value at a number this high. Take Barrett to stay under this points total on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

Grayson Allen To Make 4+ Threes (+330)

Although he didn’t get there for us last time we gave this out, Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has shown an ability to explode from the perimeter. Allen has connected on four triples in a game nine times already this season and ranks third in the NBA in three-pointers made, only trailing Stephen Curry and Buddy Hield. He is developing into a sharpshooting guard the Bucks desired in their lineup heading into this season. With a number that occurs nearly 50 percent of the time this season, you are getting an amazing price on him to do so yet again. Take Allen to make four or more three-pointers on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

