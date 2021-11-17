Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman Had Grade 2 Calf Sprain by SportsGrid 13 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has a grade 2 calf strain that he suffered during pregame warmups last weekend, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sherman missed out on the team’s Week 10 defeat to the Washington Football Team after suffering the injury just before kickoff. He was brought in by Tampa Bay after Week 3 following a slew of injuries in the secondary but has only appeared in three games for the Buccaneers due to various injuries. The five-time Pro Bowler has made 11 tackles and one fumble recovery in those three appearances this season. His timetable will be something to monitor in the coming weeks as Sherman is likely to miss some time. The Buccaneers will remain depleted in the secondary as the New York Giants come to town in Week 11.

New York Giants Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 11-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.