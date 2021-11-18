Cardinals' 11 Week 11 Injury Report by SportsGrid 34 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Dana Scott of azcentral.com reports that Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray, was back at practice and spotted during Thursday’s session that was open to the media. That now makes it three straight practices that Murray’s been involved in, which should help his chances of playing on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Cardinals QBs Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy threw passes in practice with backup Chris Streveler during the open media portion on Thursday.



Didn’t see S Budda Baker or WR DeAndre Hopkins. OLBs Chandler Jones, OLs Kelvin Beachum and Rodney Hudson were back from rest on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/1X5TQYSjEn — DANA (@iam_DanaScott) November 18, 2021

The bad news is that his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, missed another practice as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. With Hopkins yet to practice this week, it’s more than likely that he’ll miss his third straight game.

After jumping out to a 7-0 start this season, the Cardinals are 1-2 in their last three games. Based on their head-to-head loss to the Packers, Green Bay is now the top seed in the NFC.

Arizona will now face a Seattle team with just one win in its last five games. However, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rejoining the team following an injury on his throwing hand, you can be sure that Seattle won’t go down without a fight.

The Seahawks are available from a 1.5-point underdog to 2.5, and sharp bettors are targeting the home team to bounce back from its 17-0 shutout loss against the Packers in Week 10.

