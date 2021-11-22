Courtland Sutton Signs Four-Year Extension With Broncos by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The #Broncos reached an agreement on a big-time extension for standout WR Courtland Sutton, his agency @milkhoneysport tells me and @TomPelissero. It’s a a 4-year $60.8M extension with $34.9M guaranteed. After a torn ACL in 2020, he’s back as a star and was rewarded like one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2021

The Broncos recently locked up Tim Patrick to a three-year contract extension, and they reached an agreement with Sutton on Monday. He was set to become a free agent after the year, but he agreed to a four-year, $60.8M extension to stay in Denver. The deal includes $34.9M in guaranteed money.

Sutton suffered a torn ACL in 2020-21 but has made a full recovery. His numbers this season haven’t been great â he’s racked up 43 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns â but he’s been limited by the Broncos’ subpar quarterback play. He remains a capable producer, and he’ll form an excellent wide receiver duo with Jerry Jeudy for the next few years.

The Broncos had their bye in Week 11, and they’re 5-5 for the season. They’ll return to the field against the Chargers in Week 12 in a matchup that could have significant playoff implications. The Chargers are currently 6-4, giving them a slim lead over the Broncos and Raiders in the standings. The Broncos season win total over/under has dipped to 8.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over checking in at +150.