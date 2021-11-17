Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Curry and the Dubs Underdogs in Brooklyn

The Warriors are coming off just their second loss of the season Sunday to the Charlotte Hornets, a game in which they shot an uncharacteristic 23% (9-39) from three-point land. As for the Nets, they’ve rebounded nicely after a slow start, with eight victories in their past nine contests.

Despite its recent hot stretch, it’s borderline stunning to see Brooklyn favored in tonight’s game (-3). Stephen Curry and his Warriors have by far been the NBA’s most consistent team, holding a league-best 11-2 record and ranking first in net rating (12.7). In addition to Kyrie Irving’s continued absence, the Nets will also be without starter/floor spacer Joe Harris (sprained ankle), as well as crucial depth pieces in Paul Millsap (personal) and Nicolas Claxton (non-COVID illness). Throw in the fact that Golden State is 7-1 against the spread in their past eight games following a loss, and you have yourself one of the better value plays of the night.

League-wide, while betting the over has only yielded a 40% success rate thus far, tonight’s total of 221 feels like a spot that could hit. Steve Kerr’s crew rank first in points per game at 115.1, while behind the scoring prowess of Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets are averaging 108.5 points of their own. Both teams sit near the top of the NBA in pace, setting things up for a back-and-forth, high-scoring environment. While not as strong a play as the Warriors spread or moneyline, our model leans towards the over.