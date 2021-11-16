Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo Won't Play vs. Thunder by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Miami Heat are down two starters against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Will Manso confirmed that Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both out tonight. Butler is hampered by an ankle injury, while Adebayo is dealing with a knee injury.

No Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo for the Heat in OKC tonight. — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 15, 2021

Butler is the Heat’s leading scorer, averaging 23.6 points per game. The five-time All-Star also chips in with 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists, ranking fourth and second on the team, respectively. Adebayo has been a force on the boards, pulling down a team-leading 11.2 rebounds and contributing 19.7 points, third-best on the Heat.

Duncan Robinson moved up to small forward to replace Butler last time out, leaving a hole at shooting guard that Tyler Herro filled. We’re expecting a similar configuration tonight against the Thunder. Dewayne Dedmon sits behind Adebayo on the Heat’s depth chart and should draw in for his second start of the season.

The line on tonight’s game was taken off the board briefly when it was confirmed that Butler and Adebayo are out, but FanDuel Sportsbook re-opened the Heat as -6 road chalk against the Thunder.