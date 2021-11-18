Michigan State vs. Ohio State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) are sizable home favorites against the Michigan State Spartans (9-1) in arguably the marquee matchup of Week 12.

It all starts offensively for the Buckeyes, where Heisman hopefuls in quarterback C.J. Stroud and freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson lead the top-ranked scoring offense in the country at 46.3 points per game. The Buckeyes have hit another gear in Big 10 play, scoring over 50 points five times in their past seven games.

Ohio State’s schedule toughens up to end the season, with two top-ten teams waiting. Next weekend, the Buckeyes hit the road to play rival Michigan. It’s worth noting that this is a potential look-ahead spot.

Michigan State’s secondary is in for a long day. The Spartans are allowing an incredible 329.4 yards per game through the air and have given up at least 350 in three straight games. They can only hope to contain Buckeye wideouts Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,027 yards, 5 TDs), Garrett Wilson (813 yards, 9 TDs), and Chris Olave (708 yards, 11 TDs).

Everything offensively for the Spartans revolves around Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III at running back. Walker has amassed 1,483 rushing yards and 17 TDs but faces a tough test against a Buckeyes defense allowing only 3.1 yards per carry. Ohio State has shown weaknesses at times defensively over the past two seasons, but they’re well-positioned in this matchup in that they limit what the Spartans do best.

The Buckeyes have the firepower to cover this spread at home. That being said, it’s tough to lay this many points in a top-ten matchup, especially with this look-ahead spot for the favorite.