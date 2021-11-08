‘Monday Night Football’ Props: Bears-Steelers To See Plenty Of ‘Under’ Results? More struggles for Justin Fields? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chicago Bears will try to avoid their fourth straight loss when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL’s Week 9 “Monday Night Football” matchup. Pittsburgh is currently the 7-point home favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

If you’re looking to add a little more excitement to the game, here’s a look at the three best Bears-Steelers prop bets.

Justin Fields passing yards: Under 182.5 (-110)

While Justin Fields has a lot of potential at 22 years old, he hasn’t wowed people with his passing just yet. The rookie QB hasn’t hit 200 passing yards in each of his past four games and has only hit the over for this prop twice all season. In fact, Chicago’s 127.4 passing yards per game is dead last in the NFL in 2021. Now, Fields gets to go against a Steelers team that has surrendered an average of 214.3 passing yards during their three-game win streak — 11th-best during that stretch. While that’s good enough for this prop’s over, Fields hasn’t proven that he’s guaranteed to hit it, and he doesn’t really have the passing weapons to give him that boost tonight.

Najee Harris rushing yards: Over 82.5 (-110)

Najee Harris has been a workhorse for the Steelers, averaging 24.3 carries in his past three contests. The good news for him is that he gets to face a Bears defense that’s given up 160.3 rushing yards per game during their losing skid. It shouldn’t be difficult for Harris to hit the over. The rookie rusher is averaging 98 yards on the ground since Week 5. With the game script likely favoring the Steelers, Harris could be in for another 20-plus carries. Opposing running backs are averaging 4.5 yards per carry against the Bears (25th), so the over is within reach for him as long as his usage remains consistent.

Pat Freiermuth receiving yards: Under 33.5 (-110)

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has emerged over his past two games, hauling in 11 balls for 102 yards and a touchdown. Fellow tight end Eric Ebron has been ruled out for the game; however, that doesn’t mean the rookie will receive more looks. Freiermuth saw seven targets during Ebron’s last game and the same number the previous week when the veteran sat out. Despite the Bears’ struggles, Chicago is giving up the fewest receiving yards (28.1) and receptions (3.1) per game to tight ends this year. Considering that Ben Roethlisberger is less than 100% and Pittsburgh won’t need to pass as much if they get a big lead, it could be a quiet night for Freiermuth.