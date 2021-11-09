NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, November 9 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NCAAM Betting Guide For Tuesday, November 9

College basketball season is finally here and in a big way. Over 100 games await on the Tuesday slate, but we dive into the two headliners of all the action. The Champions Classic kicks off the season in Madison Square Garden, with Kansas taking on Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed immediately by Kentucky and Duke facing off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look into tonight’s blockbuster double-header and who you should be backing on the hardwood.

You're probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don't miss any of the action

Kansas Jayhawks Vs. Michigan State Spartans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Â Moneyline: Kansas -196 | Michigan State +162

Spread: Kansas -4.5 (-104) | Michigan State +4.5 (-118)

Total: 143.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas Jayhawks Vs. Michigan State Spartans News, Analysis, and Picks

Games haven’t been played yet, and availability is already a concern for Kansas heading into this matchup. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson has been suspended and will be out for Tuesday’s opener after being charged with DUI. It’s a massive loss for the Jayhawks of a strong defender who averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game a season ago. Kansas head coach told reporters earlier in the week that he hopes transfer and senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands will play in this one, but he will not be 100 percent, a brutal backcourt omission for the Jayhawks. These losses may lead to plenty of bully-ball from Kansas with big-man David McCormack in the paint, especially with no real anchor in the paint for Sparty. If none of Marcus Bingham, Mady Sissoko, or Julius Marble can stop McCormack from ruling the inside, it may be a long night for Michigan State. That being said, the losses of Wilson and Coleman-Lands feel to be a bit too much to overcome as 4.5-point favorites for Kansas, and there’s a real chance the Spartans could sneak out a win here.

The Pick: Michigan State +4.5

Kentucky Wildcats Vs. Duke Blue Devils Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Â Moneyline: Kentucky -104 | Duke -115

Spread: Kentucky +1.5 (-120) | Duke -1.5 (-102)

Total: 148.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kentucky Wildcats Vs. Duke Blue Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

This is not your typical Kentucky roster starting three or four freshmen on opening night, and it may take until conference play to see them reach their full potential. Head coach John Calipari may only be starting one freshman in five-star guard TyTy Washington. Kentucky took the transfer route to get their talent this season, something Calipari has continued to do in recent years. Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson), and C.J. Fredrick (Iowa) are all new transfers for the Wildcats, with the first three expected to start on Tuesday night. The most talented player on the court will undoubtedly be Duke’s five-star freshman Paolo Banchero, a 6’10”, do-it-all star in the making that could become a household name on Tuesday night in a similar way we saw Zion Williamson do so in 2018. The gap in experience may be noticeable when you realize that Coach K’s starting lineup will not have any NCAA Tournament experience and just one upperclassman in guard Wendell Moore. Early in the season, it’s safe to back the experience and although Banchero may be a matchup nightmare, take Kentucky and the points in this blue blood matchup.

The Picks: Kentucky +1.5