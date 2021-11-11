NHL Odds: Can Anybody Beat Out Connor McDavid for Hart Trophy? It's McDavid, then everybody else in the MVP betting market by Sam Panayotovich 22 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Connor McDavid is on another planet right now.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar already has 23 points in 11 games this season and he’ll bring his talents to Causeway Street on Thursday night to face the Boston Bruins. McDavid is on pace to finish with 67 goals and 171 points, statistics we haven’t seen since Mario Lemieux laced ’em up in the 1990s.

McDavid’s abilities are so strong that bookmakers changed the way they take bets on him.

FanDuel Sportsbook usually deals most player point props at O/U 0.5, but McDavid’s number is a full point higher at 1.5 with juice to the “Over,” which is insane. The book basically expects him to notch two points a night given those odds.

You’re paying a premium every time McDavid takes the ice.

Thursday’s point props at FanDuel

Taylor Hall O/U 0.5 (o-114)

Patrice Bergeron O/U 0.5 (o-180)

Leon Draisaitl O/U 1.5 (u-168)

Brad Marchand O/U 1.5 (u-215)

David Pastrnak O/U 1.5 (u-235)

Connor McDavid O/U 1.5 (o-118)

McDavid is also +118 to score a goal, which implies a 46% chance of probability.

The 24-year-old forward is the runaway favorite to win the Hart Trophy as the league’s Most Valuable Player. DraftKings Sportsbook has McDavid listed at +130 to win the Hart, meaning a $100 bet makes you only $130 and pays out $230. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon has the next-best odds at +750.

Hart Trophy odds at DraftKings

McDavid +130 ($100 wins $130)

MacKinnon +750

Leon Draisaitl +900

Auston Matthews +1200

David Pastrnak +1600

Artemi Panarin +1600

Mikko Rantanen +2000

Alex Ovechkin +2000

Brad Marchand +2500

Sebastian Aho +2500

Aleksander Barkov +2500

Nikita Kucherov +3000 ($100 wins $3,000)

As for Thursday night’s game, Boston opened as a -130 betting favorite and the market has only gotten more expensive throughout the day. Most sportsbooks are now dealing the B’s at -135 to -140, mostly because they’re undefeated on home ice at 5-0-0. The total opened at O/U 6.5 and has been bet down to 6. I honestly can’t remember the last time a B’s total opened at 6.5.

It’s just more proof that the power of Connor McDavid is real.

