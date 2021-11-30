Pistons PG Frank Jackson Questionable For Tuesday Vs. Trail Blazers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right tibia contusion, per the NBA’s Injury Report.

Jackson has been hot as of late, with double-digits in nine of his last 12 games after going eight straight games without reaching ten points to open the season. He’s seeing a solid run of 21.5 minutes per game and his absence would certainly be a hit to the team’s rotation.

The four-year guard is currently averaging 9.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 20 games played so far this season. It’s likely Jackson will play but if he doesn’t, Cory Joseph is the man to step into some additional minutes to allocate for his loss.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds

The Detroit Pistons are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday with the total set at 216, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.