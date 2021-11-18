STANLEY CUP FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

TOP 10 ODDS FOR STANLEY CUP WINNER

Colorado Avalanche: +600 (previously +550)

Tampa Bay Lightning: +850 (previously +650)

Florida Panthers: +900 (previously +2200)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1000 (previously +700)

Carolina Hurricanes: +1400 (previously +2300)

Edmonton Oilers: +1400 (previously not in Top 10)

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1400 (previously +1100)

Boston Bruins: +1600 (previously +1400)

Minnesota Wild: +1800 (previously not in Top 10)

Washington Capitals: +1800 (previously +2400)

TEAMS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP 10

New York Islanders: +2000 (previously +1500)

Pittsburgh Penguins: +2800 (previously +2100)

New York Rangers: +2800 (previously +2400)

There’s been a slight shift in the top ten, but nothing too crazy. One team has seen a sharp rise, a couple more have broken through, but the big dogs from before are still favored to win it all.

Let’s take a look at how the odds have shifted by popping open FanDuel Sportsbook and dive in a little deeper.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

The Avs are still the consensus favorite, but their odds have shifted from +550 to +600. The team currently sits in 25th place, primarily due to its first line’s inability to stay healthy. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog have all missed a few games this season. Expect Colorado to move up the standings once the three of them get back to consistently playing together.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

To Colorado injury struggles, Vegas says, “Hold my beer.” The Golden Knights have been without Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and William Karlsson for extended stretches this year. You can add recent addition Jack Eichel to that list as well. Despite being gutted of talent due to injury, Vegas is still in 16th place. Robin Lehner is holding it down between the pipes, and the team is still putting the puck in at a respectable rate. We don’t know what they’re putting in the water in Vegas, but taking them at +1000 could be a steal before they get healthy.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

The Lightning also saw its line slide a bit, and there’s no question as to why. Nikita Kucherov is injured again. However, Kucherov shouldn’t miss an entire season this time. Tampa Bay isn’t the same team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups, but the core is still there. Steven Stamkos has stepped up early this season and is putting up 1.14 points per game. It’ll be pretty tough for the Lightning to make it three in a row, but they’re still in the mix at +850.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Let’s go for a ride on the roller coaster that is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs started the season with a win over Montreal, then dropped two to the lowly Senators, followed by four straight L’s. These weren’t good losses either. They were embarrassing. In addition to the two Ottawa setbacks, Toronto dropped a 5-3 decision to San Jose and put up a 7-1 stinker to a Pittsburgh team missing Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. October wasn’t a good month for the Leafs. However, November has been a different story. Since October 27th, the Leafs have won nine of their previous ten games. With that string of wins, the buds currently sit fifth overall. Toronto’s odds have dropped slightly, but they’re looking attractive at +1400 now that the team has found its footing.

CAROLINA HURRICANES

The Hurricanes seem to be the team that nobody wants to discuss. Although talented, Carolina doesn’t scream “hockey town,” and they don’t have any larger-than-life superstars. However, this is a good team with very talented players. Despite losing powerplay quarterback Dougie Hamilton, they’ve been able to fill the void (cheaply) with controversial Tony DeAngelo. The Hurricanes are top four in goals per game and allow the fewest goals per game in the league. In addition, Frederik Andersen has been a dream in the net for them, and they’re getting production from their entire lineup. Carolina is a team we shouldn’t be ignoring at +1400.