Tyler Herro Ruled Out Against Bulls by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Heat wrap up a four-game road trip tonight against the Chicago Bulls. After initially listing Tyler Herro as active, the Heat walked back his game status, with Ira Winderman confirming that Herro is out due to illness.

Tyler Herro (illness) is out for the Heat. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 28, 2021

Herro has played in 18 games for the Heat, starting four, and has been one of the best Heat players this season. The former Kentucky Wildcat is second in scoring, averaging 21.8 points per game, contributing 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Herro has the second-best offensive box plus/minus while ranking fourth in win shares on the Heat.

There will be 17.4 minutes up for grabs if with Herro out. Duncan Robinson could shoulder part of that burden, with Max Strus also taking on the additional load.

The Heat have lost two of three to start their road trip but enter tonight’s contest as favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook has Miami listed as -1 chalk against the Bulls. The total is set at 209.5.