Anthony Davis Out vs. Magic, Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury

Anthony Davis will miss his second straight game when the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Orlando Magic Sunday night. Although there is no structural damage, Davis is dealing with a knee injury and is considered day-to-day moving forward.

Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be out tonight for a second straight game, but his knee is “structurally sound,” and he’s considered day-to-day moving forward. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 13, 2021

The Lakers are off to a rough start to the season, sitting one game above .500 through their first 27 games of the season; however, Davis has been one of their best players again this season. The Brow is putting up 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, his best rebounding totals since arriving in LA. That has pushed Davis to the team lead in Value Over Replacement Player and Win Shares, per Basketball-Reference.

Dwight Howard started in place of Davis on Friday night and is expected to take the reigns at center. Howard averages 5.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in nearly 15 minutes of action a night.

LA can make it three wins over their past four games with a victory tonight. The betting market implies that a Lakers’ victory is probable, as they enter the game as -10 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.