Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, December 27: Fade Adams & Bogdanović

Seven games are on the slate in the NBA to kick off the week as we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Steven Adams Under 7.5 Points (-118)

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has been a solid presence in the paint this season but is not quite putting up the same scoring numbers he used to. At this total, Adams is 21-13 to the under in 34 games this season. He has stayed below 7.5 seven times in his past ten games and has not proven to be the sort of scorer that the Grizzlies rely upon each night. At just 5.0 field goal attempts per game this season, it’s just not enough volume to rely on to beat this number consistently. With his inability to put up strong scoring numbers, fade Adams against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Bogdan BogdanoviÄ Under 3.5 Made Threes (-150)

This is the shortest odds we have backed on a wager this season, but value is value, and we certainly see some here. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan BogdanoviÄ has a three-pointer total of 3.5 this evening, yet the sharpshooter has only cleared the number five times in 23 appearances this season. Even if the price is hefty, we are getting an implied probability of 60 percent at -150, yet he has stayed under this number 78.3 percent of the time on the year. Priced purely on the frequency of hitting this bet across those 23 games, this bet should be priced at -359, a long way away from what we are being given on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Ride the value here and fade BogdanoviÄ from beyond the arc against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

