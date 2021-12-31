Buccaneers Vs. Jets Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 17 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel north to take on the New York Jets in MetLife Stadium as they continue to vie for seeding in the NFC’s packed playoff picture while the Jets hope to play spoiler. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

After a shocking shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay got back on track in Week 16 with a dominant win over division-rival Carolina Panthers. The loss of wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette certainly hurts the offense’s ceiling, but plenty of depth on the roster keeps the Buccaneers from falling off a cliff during their absences. With wide receiver Mike Evans now cleared from the team’s COVID list, he was also seen running routes with the team as he is asymptomatic and recovering from a hamstring injury. His return would be crucial for the team’s offense while running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn showed out in a big way with a 55-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring on Sunday. Between an offense that still looks to be clicking and a Jets defense that ranks 30th in yards per play allowed. Back the Buccaneers in what could be an ugly one.

