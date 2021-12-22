Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Wagers Vs. Cavaliers The two teams are 1-1 against each other this season by Alexandra Francisco 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers meet up for the third time this season, having split previous matchups 1-1.

Circumstances are much different this time around, with COVID-19 ravishing rosters around the NBA, and the Celtics will be without seven of their players.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are in third place in the Eastern Conference and riding a six-game win streak. Despite that, Boston enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite against the spread.

Looking at data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some player props to consider:

Marcus Smart OVER 11.5 points (-110) and/or Dennis Schröder 15.5 points (-110)

Smart has averaged 8.0 points in two games against the Cavaliers this season, while Schröder has put up an average of 21.0 points. Cleveland guard Daruis Garland leaves some to be desired defensively, and the Cavaliers are already without Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Collin Sexon and Isaac Okoro, to name a few. Smart and Schröder could benefit from mismatches.