Cotton Bowl CFP: Sign Up To Play Alabama-Cincinnati Pick & Win Contest Can Cincinnati pull the upset? by NESN Staff 53 minutes ago

Finally, the College Football Playoff is here.

Almost a month after the dust settled on conference championship weekend, the college football national title game participants will be decided Friday in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

Regardless of who you want to see duke it out in the national title game, you can be a winner by playing the Pick and Win contest with NESN Games. Just sign up at NESN Games and make your prop picks for the Cotton Bowl featuring No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati and you can win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are the picks you’ll be making in the contest:

Cincinnati vs. (-13.5) Alabama

Alabama team total: over/under 35.5

Cincinnati team total: over/under 21.5

Highest-scoring quarter

Second-half spread: Alabama -6.5

First scoring play

Total points: odd or even

Play below — and double your chances to win by playing the Orange Bowl contest, too!