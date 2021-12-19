Colts Take Shot At Patriots’ Mac Jones With Sam Darnold-Related Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t at his best during New England’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, and the team’s official Twitter account sent a shot at the rookie signal-caller while simultaneously making a reference to Sam Darnold.

Jones threw his second interception on the third play of the second half, and the Colts took the opportunity to share how they thought the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was seeing ghosts.

Patriots fans certainly will remember Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts” when the former New York Jets quarterback threw five interceptions against New England on “Monday Night Football” in Oct. 2019.

Jones led three scoring drives in the second half to help the Patriots mount a comeback. New England trailed 20-17 with two minutes left after Jones found tight end for a second receiving touchdown, but the Patriots trailed throughout the contest.

It snapped a seven-game win streak and dropped the Patriots out of the top spot in the AFC.