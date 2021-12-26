How Colts Beating Cardinals Heightens Stakes For Patriots In Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills might not be a must-win for the Patriots, but it’s pretty close.

The AFC East stakes have been established since last weekend: With a win over Buffalo, New England would be a Miami Dolphins loss away from a division crown, while the Bills would move into first place with a triumph at Gillette Stadium. It could be a de facto AFC East championship game for both teams.

The Patriots also would move back into second place in the AFC standings with a win.

However, thanks to the Indianapolis Colts’ 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, even more is on the line for the Patriots and Bills on Sunday. The fifth-place Colts now are 9-6, whereas the third-place Patriots, who lost to Indy last week, enter Week 16 at 9-5. If New England loses to Buffalo, it would drop to sixth in the conference standings — but no lower, thanks to it having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills, on the other hand, could drop out of the current playoff picture with a loss, depending on other results. Even with a loss Sunday, the Patriots still would be able to clinch a playoff spot over the next two weeks.

New England and Buffalo will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots will finish their regular-season slate with games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and surging Miami Dolphins, while the Bills face the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.