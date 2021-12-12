Fantasy Football Week 14: Under-The-Radar Starts In Regular-Season Finale It's a pivotal week in fantasy football with playoff spots on the line by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

For many fantasy football owners, a Week 14 win means a playoff berth while a loss in the regular-season finale means you’ll be on the outside looking in in regards to the postseason.

It also means the decisions you make are as important as they have been all season.

With that said, here are four under-the-radar players who could help you reach the fantasy football postseason. Of note, all statistics are compiled from SportRadar and represent full-point PPR leagues.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Hubbard will take over Carolina’s lead back duties with Christian McCaffrey sidelined for the season. He has experience doing so this season. Hubbard saw an increased workload with McCaffrey out five straight weeks (Weeks 4-8). During those five weeks, Hubbard was RB19 in total scoring on an average of 12.94 points per game in full-point leagues, and saw the third-most touches of any player at the position. He finished RB22 or better in total scoring in three of those five games. Hubbard should be viewed as a high-upside flex play when the Panthers take on the Falcons on Sunday, as the rookie had one of his most productive fantasy performances — 25 touches, 91 yards, touchdown — when he faced Atlanta in Week 8.

Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints

It’s almost comical the fact that Hill threw four interceptions in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys but still finished sixth in scoring among quarterbacks. So while it may be tough to watch the Saints signal-caller that already is dealing with a finger injury, he still produces in a fantasy football setting. Hill, for example, completed 16.7% of his passes of 20 or more air yards, but his 365 total yards (passing and rushing) were second among players at the position. He’ll go up against the Jets in Week 14 with New York ranking last in points allowed, yards allowed and rushing touchdowns allowed.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Freeman now is owned in 82% of Yahoo leagues, but he may not be viewed at a surefire starter. Well, for owners who are just looking to make sure they get 10-12 points from their RB2/flex play, Freeman should inspire some confidence. He is RB22 in average scoring (14.13) since Week 10, and while he will have a tough matchup with AFC North rival Cleveland, he did just score double digits against the Browns two weeks prior. We’ve witnessed Baltimore’s recent issues in the pass game, but it’s helped Freeman earn 13 or more rushes in four of the past five games while scoring in two or the last three.

Sony Michel, RB, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams placed running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on the team’s COVID/reserve list Saturday making him unavailable for Week 14 game against Arizona. It means Michel, who’s owned in 72% of Yahoo leagues entering Week 14, will serve as the team’s lead back again. Michel is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season, in large part because he played 97% of offensive snaps with Henderson sidelined. He turned it into 27 touches for 129 yards and one touchdown while finishing as one of the league’s highest-scoring running backs. It’s a decent matchup for Michel, too. The Cardinals rank third in pass defense DVOA yet have allowed the third-most yards per carry (4.7) this season.