Giants QB Daniel Jones Still Not Cleared For Week 15 Vs. Cowboys

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has not yet been cleared by team doctors from his neck injury for the team’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Daniel Jones not cleared for Sunday vs. Cowboys as @DDuggan21 noted. Not much changed. Reports coming back are positive but they’re erring on side of caution, per source. Can’t mess w/neck. Don’t want to make worse. Still some hope Jones can return this year but time running out. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 14, 2021

Jones has missed the last two games with the neck injury and may be in line to miss a third if he can’t get clearance for Week 15 against the Cowboys. If he is unable to go, backup quarterback Mike Glennon will be in line for his third consecutive start in Jones’s place.

The third-year signal-caller has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 12 total touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games this season. His status will be something to monitor in the coming days as the team begins announcing practice designations on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants Odds

The New York Giants are currently 10.5-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.