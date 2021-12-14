Is NFL MVP Award Tom Brady’s To Lose Or Is Race Still Wide Open? Will Brady win MVP No. 4? by Patrick McAvoy 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Who will take home the 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player award?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady currently is the odds on favorite at -150 according to DraftKings Sportsbook after his Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills but the race isn’t over yet.

Brady hasn’t looked like he’s missed a step this season and after the squad’s win over the Buffalo Bills currently leads the league in passing yards with 4,134, touchdown passes with 36 and passing yards per game with 318.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+600) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (+750) each are in striking distance. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes are on the periphery at +1,400, but late season pushes could give them a chance.

Brady, Rodgers and Mahomes already have earned wins in Week 14, but Murray and Stafford each still have a chance to bolster their resumes as they face each other in the week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”

With just four regular season weeks remaining in 2021 there’s sure to be a lot of moving parts, but all-in-all it looks like Brady’s award to lose.