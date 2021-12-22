Magic Cole Anthony Ruled Out Wednesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Orlando Magic announce Cole Anthony will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

🚨 @OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE:



Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr (lower right leg muscle strain) are both out tonight at Atlanta.#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 22, 2021

Anthony is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a 111-99 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 15, playing 34 minutes, scoring seven points, five rebounds and five assists. In 23 games this season, Anthony averages 34 minutes, 20 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.

A primary playmaker for the Magic, Anthony was fourth on the team in usage, posting a 24% usage rate last season.

Hassani Gravett, a G-League call up will start in place of Anthony for Wednesday’s matchup. Priced at $3,900 on FanDuel, Gravett has played two games this season, averaging 24 minutes, six points, three rebounds and three assists per game. Because of the latest COVID-19 outbreak spread through the NBA, the Orlando Magic have 10 players available.

Orlando is a 7.5-point road underdog against the Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 207.5-point total.