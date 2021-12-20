Mike Evans Leaves With Hamstring Injury, Doubtful to Return by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a hard time getting past the New Orleans Saints the past couple of seasons. The Bucs are facing a halftime deficit, and they’ll have to mount a comeback without one of their top receivers.

Wideout Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury, and Adam Schefter tweeted that he’s doubtful to return on Sunday night.

Bucs’ WR Mike Evans doubtful to return to tonight’s game due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Evans hauled in his only target in the contest, going for 14 yards. His injury status is worth monitoring in-game and over the coming days, as DFS and season-long contests come to an end.

Brady has a stable of pass-catchers that can absorb Evans’s workload. Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette lead the Bucs with seven targets apiece, with Fournette catching all seven for 33 yards and Godwin catching six for 49 yards. Rob Gronkowski could also draw a few extra targets with Evans out of action.

The Bucs trail the Saints at the start of the second half. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.