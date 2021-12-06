NBA Betting Guide for Monday, December 6: No Better Time To Back The Thunder by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Jazz blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, which cost us the money in yesterday’s game. I’m kicking myself a bit because I contemplated just laying the juice and backing the Jazz on the moneyline. Nonetheless, we’ll need to turn the page to try to get back in the winner’s circle and start the week on the right foot.

Thus, I’ve got my sights set on a classic bounce-back spot with a team that got embarrassed the last time it took the court.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s 152-79 loss to the Grizzlies was the most significant deficit in NBA history. It eclipsed the previous record by five points when the Cavaliers beat the Heat 148-80 during thing 1991-92 season. While it might look like all hope is lost for a 6-16 Thunder team that’s lost eight straight games, this is the perfect time to back them at the betting window.

Oklahoma City will have three days of rest coming into tonight’s away game against Detroit. Detroit’s also on an eight-game losing streak with just one win in its past ten games.

Thus, when you look at both teams, you have to scratch your head and wonder how Detroit opened as a five-point home favorite. The betting market appears to be asking the same question as Detroit’s now as low as a 2.5-point favorite at some sportsbooks.

When you look at the offensive and defensive efficiencies of both teams, it’s clear to see that they’re very similar. Detroit’s 29th in scoring at 97.5 points per 100 possessions, and Oklahoma City is 30th with 96.7 points per 100 possessions. Defensively, Oklahoma City’s 22nd in allowing 106 points per 100 possessions, while Detroit is 23rd in allowing 107 points per 100 possessions.

That’s why opening Detroit as a five-point favorite seemed baffling.

Oklahoma City’s had plenty of time to lick their wounds, and I suspect the team will put forth a massive effort on both sides of the court. No one wants to be the league’s laughing stock, and I think the players will show some pride throughout the game.

While we’ve lost some value at the current number, I recommend buying the Thunder up to 4.5 at -138 odds.

Hopefully, that’ll be enough to get us back in the win column.

Pick: Thunder ALT Line +4.5 (-138)

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

