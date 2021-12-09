NBA Odds: Latest Celtics Postseason Odds Aren’t Exactly Encouraging Boston is 13-13 by Jenna Ciccotelli 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are an even .500 on the season, sitting at 13-13 in the midst of their West Coast road trip. But the latest numbers surrounding their postseason chances aren’t exactly the most encouraging.

Boston currently sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, just skating into the play-in tournament with a game in hand over the 11th-place New York Knicks.

According to Basketball Reference, the Celtics have a 49.8% chance to make the postseason. Their betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are similarly discouraging, where they’re +2200 to win the Atlantic Division (the Brooklyn Nets are heavily favored at -425).

They are 25-to-1 to win the Eastern Conference with +6000 odds to win the championship — where a $100 bet would net a $6,000 payout.

It still is early in the season, but based on these numbers, now is the time to buy on the 2021-22 Celtics if you’re someone who really thinks they can exceed these expectations.