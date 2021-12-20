NFL Week 16 Lines: Christmas Bonanza, Patriots-Bills II Get Top Billing No shortage of NFL action to bet Christmas week by Mike Cole 32 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s even more uncertainty than usual as bettors look ahead to Week 16 of the NFL season.

That, of course, is because of four Week 15 games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday after the league moved three games previously scheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19. The lingering issue of the pandemic, even with the NFL’s new protocol and guidelines, is something bettors are navigating on a week-to-week basis at this point.

As for Week 16 itself, there are plenty of goodies for fans and bettors as the NFL not only has “Thursday Night Football” this week but a Christmas Day doubleheader on Saturday ahead of a full Sunday slate and another Monday nighter.

Here are the early lines and totals for Week 16, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

(-4) San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 44.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

Cleveland Browns at (-7.5) Green Bay Packers, 45

Indianapolis Colts at (-1.5) Arizona Cardinals, 49

SUNDAY, DEC. 26

Buffalo Bills at (-2) New England Patriots, 43.5

(-11.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 47.5

(-10.5) Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 47.5

Baltimore Ravens at (-2.5) Cincinnati Bengals, 43.5

Jacksonville Jaguars at (-2.5) New York Jets, 42.5

(-3) Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 49

Detroit Lions at (-4.5) Atlanta Falcons, 44

New York Giants at (-10) Philadelphia Eagles, 42

Chicago Bears at (-7) Seattle Seahawks, 44

Denver Broncos at (-1.5) Las Vegas Raiders, 42.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-10) Kansas City Chiefs, 46.5

Washington Football Team at (-10) Dallas Cowboys, 47.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

Miami Dolphins at (-3) New Orleans Saints, 40.5