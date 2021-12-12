Rams RT Rob Havenstein Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein has been placed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Defensive back Dont’e Deayon was also placed on the list but Havenstein is the massive loss here as he has missed just nine snaps all season. It’s unknown as to whether he is vaccinated or not, but even if he is, it’s unlikely he can produce two negative COVID tests in 24 hours prior to the team’s Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. If he is unable to go, expect AJ Jackson to take Havenstein’s place in the offensive line this week. The rookie’s only NFL experience came in the nine snaps that Havenstein missed in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles Rams Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.