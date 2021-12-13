Vikings Claim Wayne Gallman Off Waivers by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The #Vikings placed RB Alexander Mattison on the COVID-19 reserve list and claimed RB Wayne Gallman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2021

Gallman started the year with the 49ers but was waived before playing a single regular-season game. He ultimately landed with the Falcons, but he has struggled to find playing time behind Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson.

With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Gallman will be headed to yet another new squad. The Vikings claimed him on Monday, and he could be busy to start his tenure with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has placed Alexander Mattison on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which puts his status for their Week 15 matchup vs. the Bears in jeopardy. Dalvin Cook should handle most of the running back opportunities, but Gallman could be his backup.

The Vikings will head to Chicago to take on the Bears on Monday Night Football, and they desperately need a win. They’re currently sitting at 6-7, which puts them in a tie with the Washington Football Team for the final wild card spot in the NFC. The Vikings are currently listed as four-point road favorites vs. the Bears on FanDuel Sportsbook.