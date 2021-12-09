Will Cowboys' Tony Pollard Play In Week 14? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Cowboys expect their running back, Tony Pollard, to play on Sunday when they visit the Washington Football Team.

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered a foot strain on his 58-yard touchdown sprain last Thursday vs. Saints, coach Mike McCarthy said. Pollard’s rehab work is intended to have him on track to play Sunday at Washington. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 9, 2021

Pollard is trying to recover from a strained foot that he injured during a 58-yard touchdown run in Week 13 against the Saints. The Memphis product might be the Cowboys’ best rusher, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. However, he’s taken a back seat to Ezekiel Elliott in terms of touches as he’s only run the ball 107 times compared to Elliott’s 173 rushes.

Dallas would undoubtedly get a considerable boost if Pollard’s able to play as it tries to win back-to-back games for the first time since Week 8.

The Cowboys are as high as a four-point favorite this weekend, and sharp bettors are lining up to lay the points with the visiting team. Keep in mind that Dallas is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in Washington.

