Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, January 6: Rely On Bey & Ingram On A Quiet Slate

Just four games are on the schedule in Thursday’s action on the hardwood, but we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Saddiq Bey Over 19.5 Points (+100)

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey has been on an absolute tear recently and is showing the offensive potential he was brought to Detroit to fulfill. Bey has gone over this total eight times in his past ten games, and the only reason he stayed below it on Wednesday night was from a limited amount of minutes due to a blowout loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He is getting 17.1 field goal attempts per game in this ten-game stretch and has become one of the team’s most reliable options on the offensive end. The former Villanova product is averaging 23.6 points per game in that span. Take Bey to beat this total once again on Thursday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brandon Ingram Over 21.5 Points (-116)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is one of the most dynamic scorers in the league and currently leads the team in points per game. But, an Achilles injury suffered on December 26 ended his night early and ultimately kept him out of two games until his return to the lineup on January 3. In his past three outings, including the game where he suffered the injury and played just eight minutes, Ingram has gone below this total in all three. Before that, he beat this number in ten of 11 games and was as close to automatic to this over as you could get. Now that he has a pair of games under his belt since his return from the brief absence expect Ingram to show off his offensive skillset as he gets back to being comfortable on the court. Take the former All-Star to beat this total on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors.

