Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information

BOS (25-25) NOP (18-30) Date: 01/29/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Smoothie King Center

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-198) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (164) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics ( -205 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( 172 ) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-4.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4.5) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics ( -5 ) vs. New Orleans Pelicans ( 5 ) Game Total (Open): 211.5 Game Total (Current): 213

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics ( 6000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans ( 50000 )

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (78.02%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21.98%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: BOS -355 SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: BOS +9.1 SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 224.4

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!