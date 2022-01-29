Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans NBA Game Information
BOS (25-25) NOP (18-30)
Date: 01/29/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-198) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (164)
Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (-205) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (172)
Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-4.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4.5)
Spread (Current): Boston Celtics (-5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (5)
Game Total (Open): 211.5
Game Total (Current): 213
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics (6000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: New Orleans Pelicans (50000)
Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (78.02%) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21.98%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: BOS -355
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 4 Stars – Expected Margin: BOS +9.1
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 224.4
