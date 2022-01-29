Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes Betting Guide: Sabres to Slice Through the Coyotes by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Sabres +100 | Coyotes -120

Spread: Sabres +1.5 (-290) | Coyotes -1.5 (+225)

Total: Over 6 (-106) | Under 6 (-114)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Arizona Coyotes News, Analysis, and Picks

The Sabres are 28th overall and have lost four of their past six. Buffalo is coming off a 5-0 loss to the Senators. Aside from the embarrassment of being shut out by one of the league’s worst teams, Buffalo also lost goaltender Aaron Dell to suspension. Dell injured Drake Batherson in the first period with a blindsided hit. In addition, Michael Houser was placed under COVID-19 protocols, leaving Buffalo with very few options in the net. There is hope that Craig Anderson or Dustin Tokarski could return from injury and COVID-19, but both will be a game-time decision.

Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin lead the Sabres in scoring. Thompson has 14 goals and 14 assists, while Dahlin has seven goals and 21 assists.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes are second-last in the NHL and are on a four-game losing streak. Arizona is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Bruins, where Nick Schmaltz scored the Yotes’ lone goal.

Clayton Keller leads Arizona in scoring with 16 goals and 18 assists in 42 games.

Buffalo is 26th in NHL scoring, putting home 2.60 goals a game, while the Coyotes are last with 2.21. Arizona is second-last in goals-against average with 3.71, while the Sabres are slightly better at 3.48.

Against the puck line, Buffalo is 26-16 and 12-8 on the road, while the Coyotes are 19-23 and 9-11 at home. Arizona is 0-4 in their past four games when their opponent allowed five goals or more in its previous contest. The under is 4-0 in the Sabres past four road games.

The Sabres are slightly better than the Coyotes in almost every category, but the game might come down to who they have in net. Arizona will be starting Karel Vejmelka, who’s been standing on his head for the team more often than not.

Neither team is excellent at putting the puck in the net, so the under looks mighty attractive in this contest, especially if the Sabres get Anderson or Tokarski back between the pipes.

Keep an eye on Buffalo’s goalie situation, but we’re confident in the Sabres in this one.

The Picks: Sabres moneyline (+100), Under 6 (-106)



