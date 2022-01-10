Chargers Linebacker Drue Tranquill Available in Season Finale by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Defense hasn’t been the Los Angeles Chargers’ strength this season. LA ranks 23rd in the league in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed, losing their already weak footing over their past few games. Still, they will have a fully healthy defensive unit available for their season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

Chris Hayre confirmed that linebacker Drue Tranquill is available and will be in the Chargers’ lineup against the Raiders.

LB Drue Tranquill is active for the Chargers. The team is as healthy as you can hope for entering Week 18. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 9, 2022

This season, Tranquill has played in 13 games, starting six, including three of the Chargers’ previous four. The third-year linebacker ranks fourth on the team with 71 total tackles, chipping in with 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

The Chargers will need to find a way to stop a Raiders offense that is averaging the 11th most yards per game this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chargers priced as -3 favorites, with the total set at 48.5.