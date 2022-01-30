Evander Kane Scores in First Game as an Oiler by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Evander Kane era is off to a good start for the Edmonton Oilers. The mercurial forward joined the Oilers on a one-year deal earlier this week, making an immediate impact by scoring in his first game with his new team. The goal came on a tip off an Evan Bouchard shot in the first period against the Montreal Canadiens.

Evander Kane making an impact IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/b1IQ2cIU2O — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 30, 2022

The Oilers are skating Kane next to Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto on their top line. The chemistry may take a little longer to build, as the line posted a negative Corsi rating at five-on-five against an underwhelming Canadiens squad.

The flood gates opened for Edmonton after the Kane goal, as they went on to score two more goals in less than two minutes following the tally.

Edmonton closed as -250 favorites, but the live line has them even higher as they lead the Habs 3-0 in the first. Live betting options are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.